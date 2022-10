Here are your final scores from week 8 of our Georgia high schools in the WRBL News 3 PrepZone

Crisp County 20 – Carver 30

Bainbridge 42 – Shaw 13

Hardaway 15 – Westover 14

Columbus 7 – Thomasville 56

Towers 6 – Callaway 57

Manchester 41 – Greenville 6

Schley County 47 – Taylor County 13

Marion County 0 – Chattahoochee County 28

Brookstone 48 – Crawford County 21

King’s Academy 41 – Calvary Christian 21