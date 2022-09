Here are the final scores from Week 3 of the PrepZone:

Callaway 14 – Troup County 23

Hardaway 7 – Northside 34

Shaw 13 – Harris County 26

Lakeview Academy 14 – Pacelli 51

Brookstone 34 – First Presbyterian Day 28 (won in overtime)

Mt. Zion 58 – Jordan 0

Spencer 16 – Westover 45

Columbus 22 – Manchester 62

Schley County 17 – Early County 19

King’s Ridge 24 – Calvary Christian 42