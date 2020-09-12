WRBL PrepZone: Week 4 Alabama Highlights

Week 4 of the Alabama High School football season has wrapped up. We had some incredible games, but some lightning delays caused some games to finish up later in the night. Here are the scores for the games that we had so far.
- Auburn 43 – Dothan 13
- Prattville 31 – Smiths Station 3
- Opelika 28 – Eufaula 21
- LaFayette 12 – B.B. Comer 6
- Fayetteville 4 – Lanett 30
- Trinity Presbyterian 50 – Beulah 7
- Springwood 40 – Banks Academy 14
- Chambers Academy 43 – Lowndes County 6
Playing on Saturday 9/12
- Central vs Jefferson Davis – Noon ET at the Cramton Bowl
- Glenwood vs Valiant Cross – 8 pm ET at the Cramton Bowl