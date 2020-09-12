WRBL PrepZone Week 4 Top 3 Plays

Top Play #3 – Jaiden Credle cuts through the Spencer Greenwave defense and goes 43 yards to the endzone! Carver goes up 22-0 at the point and go on to win 53-7 over Spencer.

Top Play #2 – Shaw at Chattahoochee County. Carlos Dunovant shows off that he can do it on the offensive side of the ball too. Sheds off a tackle in the backfield and he’s gone! Panthers beat Shaw 23-13.

Top Play #1 – Eufaula decides to roll the dice on 4th down. Hess Horne goes up top to Rah Rah Thomas who makes the one-handed catch for the touchdown!

