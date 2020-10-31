WRBL Week 11 PrepZone: Georgia Highlights

Here are the Georgia High School final scores from Week 11 of the PrepZone
Community Christian 14 – Calvary Christian 40
*Calvary Christian wins Region Championship
Brookstone 7 – Manchester 13
Macon County 56 – Greenville 6
Chattahoochee County 25 – Taylor County 0
Bremen 16 – Callaway 26
Schley County 19 – Creekside 7
Harris County 41 – McIntosh 14
Northside 17 – Northgate 45

