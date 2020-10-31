WRBL Week 11 PrepZone: Georgia Highlights

The Calvary Christian Knights take center stage for this week’s PrepZone Game of the Week. The Knights got off to a very slow start in 2020 going 0-3, but things changed quickly. Calvary Christian is currently on a 3-game winning streak. That sets up a huge match up against Community Christian this Friday night.

If Calvary Christian secures a win on Friday night, then they will secured the #1 spot in the postseason. That also comes with home field advantage throughout the post season.