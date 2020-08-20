“You Play Football To Play Games” Red Devils Excited To Host Hoover

The Phenix City Central Red Devils have to prepare for a heavyweight fight this week. Patrick Nix and his new team will open the 2020 season against Alabama Power Hoover High School. There wasn’t a lot of to prepare for this match up. The game was officially scheduled on Wednesday. Instead of panicking Head Coach Nix says the team’s energy has gone through the roof with excitement. Even though more preparation time would be ideal Coach Nix also sees a benefit of the quick turnaround to play

“Sometimes I think that’s the best thing. Just be who you are and go do what you do. You know we’ve been working at this for a long time. We’ve been meeting since March when we went on pandemic and had to go home. We’ve been practicing with some form or fashion since June,” said Coach Nix.

The Red Devils were originally just going to have an inter-squad scrimmage. The team was more than happy to change course when they got this deal done with the Buccaneers. There would be some benefit to that scrimmage but Coach Nix knows that his players and his staff don’t want to just practice they want real competition.

“You play football to play games not to scrimmage and not to practice. So it’s great to be able to play and playing Hoover makes it that much more special,” said Coach Nix.

Central High School has also announced that a crowd of just 2,000 people will be allowed in Garrett Harrison Stadium. The limited crowd is part of the school’s COVID-19 safety precautions.