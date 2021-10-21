Young Wildcats have sky high goals

Ellaville, Ga (WRBL) – The Schley County Wildcats are putting together a pretty special season. Right now the 5th ranked Wildcats have a 6-1 overall record. The Cats have done all of this while learning a brand new offense.



This season Schley County can light up the scoreboard putting up an average of 42 points per game. Their defense has also stepped up as they hold teams to just 12 points per game.

Another impressive stat about the 2021 Schley County football team, they’re a very young team.



“So we’re very, very young. Actually we’re mostly freshmen and sophomores. We have a few juniors scattered in there. But we have a lot of young kids coming up. So we’re hopeful and we’re very optimistic about the future that it’s going to be good here at Schley County High School,” said head coach Darren Alford.

With so much talent on this roster, and how much they’ve grown this season Coach Alford believes these Wildcats have a chance to make history.



“We’ve never won a region championship here at Schley, or a state championship. So those are definitely two things that are in our sights right now,” said coach Alford.



Schley County will host undefeated #6 Chattahoochee County this Friday night.