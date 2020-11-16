Raiders defense shines with 4 interceptions against Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Jeff Heath (38) makes an interception on a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (13) who was covered by free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Drew Lock insisted the ribs were just fine. His confidence, too.

But this could leave a mark on the psyche: An off-target Lock threw four interceptions as the Denver Broncos fell 37-12 to the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas.

It was an altogether forgettable afternoon in which the young QB completed nearly as many throws to Raiders defensive back Jeff Heath (two picks) as to one of his favorite targets, tight end Noah Fant (three catches). Not only that but one of the best catches of the day was turned in by linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who made a one-handed snare to put a bow on the win by the Raiders (6-3) with 18 seconds remaining.

“I just didn’t put the ball in our receivers’ hands. I put it in their hands,” Lock said after the offense finished with five turnovers. “There could’ve been some better plays there by me without a doubt.”

Lock’s line for the day was far from pretty: 23 of 47 for 257 yards and one score in garbage time. His passer rating was 37.3.

He was hit quite a bit, too. He absorbed one blow from the blindside in the first half that caused him to grimace on his next few tosses.

Aching ribs or not, Lock wasn’t about to leave the field. He wanted to see things through as the Broncos dropped to 3-6, the Raiders improve to 6-3 and are 3-0 against AFC West teams. Next up, the Raiders take on Kansas City in Allegiant Stadium for a Sunday Night Football game.