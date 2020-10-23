Raiders with no additional positive COVID tests

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Las Vegas Raiders play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Good news for the Raiders, the NFL says they have no more positive COVID-19 tests to report as they prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Raiders have two players, Damon Arnette and Trent Brown placed on the COVID-19 List this week and Jonathan Abram has had to self-isolate this week. 5 offensive linemen missed one day of practice this week as a precaution.

The Raiders game against the Bucs was originally set for Sunday Night Football, but was switched to an afternoon game (1:05 start) over fears that the Raiders may not be able to play on Sunday as scheduled, but this latest news is a positive sign for the team and the game itself.

