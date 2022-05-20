Phenix City, AL (WRBL) – The Central Red Devils are heading to the AHSAA Championship Series for the first time in over two decades. Before the team loaded up the buses, Red Devil Nation showed up to send them off with a parade.

Fellow students, fans and family members all lined up in the Central High School parking lot to say their final goodbyes before the team headed to Oxford, Alabama for the first game against top seeded Hewitt-Trussville. This is the first time Central has competed in the AHSAA State Championship series in over two decades. The team soaked up all the appreciation from their fanbase, but they know there’s one big mission left to accomplish.



“It’s just exciting. I’m blessed, it’s a blessed feeling just to be able to do it with this team. We expected to here, now that we’re actually here it just feels great. I think that us and Auburn were the best two teams in the state. Us ahead of them, so let’s go down there and handle business,” said senior first baseman Brody Capps.

“Man we have a tremendous amount of support. The community, the administration, student body. It’s a lot of fun and it’s good to see all the excitement. We’ve got a lot of ball games under our belt. We played a lot of ball games. You know we have to do it two more times that’s just the bottom line,” said head coach AJ Kehoe.



Game one of the AHSAA Class 7A Championship Series will take place at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama at 7 p.m. Central Time.

Games two and three will take place at Jacksonville State on Saturday, May 21st at Jacksonville State. First pitch for Game two will be at 10 a.m. Central Time.