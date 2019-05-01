Sports

Red Devils Aim To Repeat

By:

Posted: May 01, 2019 12:51 AM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 12:51 AM EDT

Red Devils Aim To Repeat

Phenix City, AL - Last season the Central Red Devils finished their mission. Central completed the 2018 campaign with a perfect 14-0 record and ran over Thompson in the Super 7 Championship. The Red Devils kicked off 2019 Spring Practices on Monday, without 16 players that signed college scholarships earlier this year.

The Red Devils won't have last year's starting quarterback and Super 7 Championship MVP Peter Parrish or A'Montae Spivey in the backfield. While the roster will have plenty of new faces the Red Devils say they have one goal. That goal is to get back to Jordan Hare Stadium and repeat as AHSAA State Champions.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

  • Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces official campaign for 2020 Senate
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces official campaign for 2020 Senate

    Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has officially announced her run for U.S. Senate in 2020 against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) The announcement follows former Georgia Representative and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' declaration yesterday that she would not be seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate this election cycle.

    Read More »
  • Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast

    Rare loggerhead sea turtles are laying eggs along the Georgia coast.

    Read More »
  • New bridge open in Stewart County
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    New bridge open in Stewart County

    The Georgia Department of Transportation has opened a new bridge in Stewart County up to traffic Wedensday afternoon.

    Read More »

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories