Red Devils Aim To Repeat
Phenix City, AL - Last season the Central Red Devils finished their mission. Central completed the 2018 campaign with a perfect 14-0 record and ran over Thompson in the Super 7 Championship. The Red Devils kicked off 2019 Spring Practices on Monday, without 16 players that signed college scholarships earlier this year.
The Red Devils won't have last year's starting quarterback and Super 7 Championship MVP Peter Parrish or A'Montae Spivey in the backfield. While the roster will have plenty of new faces the Red Devils say they have one goal. That goal is to get back to Jordan Hare Stadium and repeat as AHSAA State Champions.
Georgia News
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces official campaign for 2020 Senate
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has officially announced her run for U.S. Senate in 2020 against incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) The announcement follows former Georgia Representative and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' declaration yesterday that she would not be seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate this election cycle.Read More »
Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast
Rare loggerhead sea turtles are laying eggs along the Georgia coast.Read More »
New bridge open in Stewart County
The Georgia Department of Transportation has opened a new bridge in Stewart County up to traffic Wedensday afternoon.Read More »
Alabama News
Retired Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell dies in East Alabama lawnmower accident
Former Delta Force Commander and retired Major General Eldon A. Bargewell has died, age 72, Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman confirmed.Read More »
Phenix City to hold interactive mural community art project on May 4
The East Alabama Chamber of Commerce has created a project for the city's community to "revive the arts in Phenix City and breathe new life into its entertainment district," to install an interactive mural by the Russell County Courthouse and facing the city's outdoor amphitheater and riverwalk on May 4.Read More »
Bill to protect VictoryLand bingo
A House committee recently heard arguments on a gaming bill, sponsored by Rep. Pebblin Warren, D-Tuskegee.Read More »
