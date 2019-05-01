Red Devils Aim To Repeat Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Phenix City, AL - Last season the Central Red Devils finished their mission. Central completed the 2018 campaign with a perfect 14-0 record and ran over Thompson in the Super 7 Championship. The Red Devils kicked off 2019 Spring Practices on Monday, without 16 players that signed college scholarships earlier this year.

The Red Devils won't have last year's starting quarterback and Super 7 Championship MVP Peter Parrish or A'Montae Spivey in the backfield. While the roster will have plenty of new faces the Red Devils say they have one goal. That goal is to get back to Jordan Hare Stadium and repeat as AHSAA State Champions.