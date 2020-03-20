Reloaded Columbus Lions Can Only Wait

There’s good and bad news for Columbus Lions. As of right now they will play a full regular season however when that season will kick off is in still in the air. The National Arena League has decided to postpone the start of the 2020 season as part of their Coronavirus Prevention Precautions. Lions Head Coach Jason Gibson believes he has an incredible roster for the 2020 season. One of the biggest names back in the blue and silver is quarterback Mason Espinosa. Espinosa won the Arena Bowl in 2019 and he won the NAL 2018 Player of the Year. While the team understands the need for social distancing, it’s pretty frustrating the team will have to wait longer for the new season.

“I’ve got some really good solid veterans that are going to help lead us through this that have been around. I think that’s the one thing that I would be frustrated the most if we didn’t play at all was that this was one of the best rosters that I’ve ever assembled. I haven’t even gotten to play with it. Right now it seems like it’s just a dream to be honest with you because everyone is on hold,” said coach Gibson.

Head Coach Gibson is anticipating a very abbreviated training camp for the upcoming season which will affect roster spots for the 2020 campaign. The NAL has not announced a new start date for the season.