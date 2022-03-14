COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Jeremy Williams impacted a lot of lives around the Chattahoochee Valley. On the football field, he helped mold young men into the leaders of today. Off of it, he inspired so many around him through his courageous battle with ALS, which came to an end on Sunday.

Williams coached at several area schools, including the final 9 seasons of his career at Greenville High School, where he led the Patriots to a 55-40 record, with a region championship to his credit. He was also a part of the coaching staff at Manchester in 1997, when they won the Class 1A state championship. Current Troup County Head Coach Tanner Glisson played under and coached with Williams, and says his biggest impact came off the field.

The thing that I remember the most is, you know, this battle, with ALS, I would always, you know, tell my wife if I was going to see him that I am going over to see Jeremy and hope to be a blessing to him. And I always left with him being a blessing to me. So it was the exact opposite of what I ever thought it would be. You know, there was no, I’m feeling sorry for myself. It was always so positive, and any time in my life when I was hit with obstacles and roadblocks or things, I would always think back to how he handled this battle with ALS. Tanner Glisson

Coach Williams was 50 years old. We here at News 3 send our condolences to Coach Williams’ family and friends.