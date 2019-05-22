River Dragons Arrive In Columbus Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Columbus, Ga. - Columbus will finally have hockey once again and this time around the Fountain City's team will be called the Columbus River Dragons. Columbus will now join the 9 team Federal Hockey League, and will have a 28 game season. The FHL season will kick off in late October, but fans won't have to wait that long to get tickets. River Dragons President and General Manager Scott Brand announced that tickets will be avaliable the Tuesday after Memorial day. Single game tickets will range between $8 and $25, while season ticket packages will range between $250-$500.

Brand also made it clear that the River Dragons will sell entertainment first, and focus making this a family-friendly and affordable experience for Columbus. Hockey fans will also recognize a familiar face in Columbus as Jerome "Boom Boom" Bechard will be the River Dragons Vice President of Community Relations.