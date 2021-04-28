River Dragons Come Together With Long Road Trip

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus River Dragons are just one win away from the Ignite Cup Playoffs Championship. If these Dragons can win it all, that will be the first hockey championship in the Fountain City since 2012. Columbus had to take a 12+ hour road trip to Elmira, New York for the first two games of the Championship series. The Dragons were able to win both games which means they can complete the sweep at home.

That was just the second long road trip of the season for the River Dragons. Due to different COVID restrictions around the country Columbus played 18 games in the Civic Center. Despite playing on opponents ice, the team says that long road trip helped strengthen the team’s bond.



“I think we grew closer on the bus ride there and back type thing. It’s just kind of nice to see the guys actually come together and see what we can accomplish when we have five guys pulling the same way,” said Head Coach Jermone Bechard.



“We’re just a tight knit group. We’re bought in you know we’re staying the course. We’re here for the long haul and you know we have just come together. It’s just another bump in the road at this point in the year with all the adversity we’ve gone through. It’s another speed bump for us to overcome,” said forward Josh Pietrantonio.



Game three of the Ignite Cup Playoffs Championship is set for 7:35 pm Eastern at the Columbus Civic Center.