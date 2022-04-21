Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The playoffs just bring a whole new level of intensity, and the Columbus River Dragons know that all too well. They’re also aware that they have a bigger target on their back because they’re the defending champions. However the defending champs found something rare in the post season and it’s rest.



When the regular season ended Columbus had an overall record of 32-17. Some of the biggest wins were towards the end of the season. With a road in at Port Huron in the second to last game of the season, the Dragons secured the two-seed in the Commissioner’s Cup Playoffs. Now, the team’s first playoff match up won’t happen until Friday.



Like every team the River Dragons have to deal with the bumps and bruises that happen throughout the regular season. So they know how important it was to get this first round bye.



“They’re going to start a stretch of 4 games in 5 days. Then 5 games in 6 days. Then 6 games in 7 days. So that’s a lot of hockey. It’s a big advantage I think. It really doesn’t matter who you’re going to play in the next round Binghamton, Danbury, Port Huron, Carolina they’re all quality teams. We’ve beaten them all and we’ve lost to them all,” said Bechard.



Columbus found out on Wednesday night that they will square off against the Danbury Hat Tricks in the semi-finals. Game 1 is set for Friday.