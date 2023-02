COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Despite having a two goal lead on two different occasions, the Columbus River Dragons couldn’t hold off a pesky Delaware Thunder squad, falling 4-3 in a shootout. The River Dragons had goals from Austin Daae, Josh Pietrantonio and Jacob Kelly to give them a 3-1 lead in the 2nd Period, but Delaware answered with two goals to tie it, with Denis Gafarov scoring the only goal in the shootout to give the Thunder the win.

You can catch the highlights in the video player above.