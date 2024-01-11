COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus River Dragons are becoming known for more than their hockey skills. Over the past month, a few of the team’s social media posts went viral on social media, racking up millions of views on platforms like Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

The most popular to-date video plays on a trend inspired by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Team Communications Manager Olivia Crew reaches out to fist bump players as they enter the Columbus Civic Center on game day Dec. 16, instead surprising them by turning over hand to reveal friendship bracelets.

“I think people love to see athletes, especially professional athletes, out of the athlete character,” said Crew, who took on her role in summer 2023.

Crew thinks showing fans the players’ personalities played a major role in the virality of the video. It currently has 2.5 million views on Instagram, 1.8 million on Facebook and nearly 120,000 on TikTok.

Nevertheless, the success of the post was a pleasant surprise. Before it was posted on Dec. 18, much of the River Dragons’ social media content failed to reach more than 15,000 viewers, although posts started picking up steam in December. Some hit the screens of as many as 452,000 viewers.

“We are a smaller team in Columbus – we’re minor league hockey – it’s not necessarily on everybody’s radar, so to be able to have that wide a scope of an audience is really cool,” said Crew. She added some comments on the viral post were in German, indicating the video had even reached Europe.

Since the post went up, Crew said the team’s following across social media platforms has increased by roughly 4,000 – what she called “huge” for the team. The Columbus River Dragons currently have about 10,500 Instagram followers, 14,000 Facebook followers and nearly 4,000 TikTok followers.

According to Crew, analytics for social media accounts show that the team’s majority following is still local. She views that as good thing, because it shows locals who may not have known about the team before are now interested.

“It definitely is the cherry on top,” said Crew. She added, “The goal is to continue that traction and … give our fans a reason for why they may want to come to one of our games.”

Although posts seemed to have returned to more standard view counts over the past weeks, Crew said ticket- and merch sales have been positively impacted. She hopes more with reveal-type posts and following other social media trends will help the team’s momentum.

Plus, continuing to trend may be more likely now than ever.

The National Hockey League (NHL) reported in 2022 that 80% of users on their social media channels were millennials or members of Gen Z. Both the NHL and National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA) announced partnerships with TikTok in the same year. Also in 2022, the NHL reported a 26% increase in female fans since 2016, making its fanbase 37% female.

Since 2021, some hockey teams have seen marked increases in game attendance and public interest, as reported by the New York Times. The article states some of this may come from an interest in hockey romance novels promoted through BookTok, a TikTok subcommunity.

Despite the impact of BookTok and social media comments on River Dragons posts which seem to play into the hype, Crew isn’t trying to feed into the trend.

She said, “People love it [but] I try no to necessarily go into that with the content.”

The move may be in the team’s best interest. Previously, teams like the Seattle Kraken played into BookTok trends, but it wasn’t long before players and families felt like the trend had gone too far, moving beyond harmless crushing on players to sexual harassment.

According to Crew, the team’s current social media strategy is to keep post fun and a little silly, with plenty of opportunities to show off athlete personalities. Recent posts showcase the players learning a TikTok dance, showing off their gameday fashion and serenading fans wearing Santa hats.

“It really helps engage the fans more and it helps just bring that extra spark to the team that you already love,” said Crew.

The River Dragons will play next on Jan. 12 at the Columbus Civic Center in a match against Elmira River Sharks – the first of two back-to-back faceoffs between the teams. They will play again on Jan. 13.