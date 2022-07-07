Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots are off to a solid 2022 season and are holding on to a first place in their division. There’s one Columbus River Dragon that’s challenging to community to show up and show out in Historic Golden Park.



Coming up on July 15th, the Hoots are hosting a “Pack The Park” home game against the Alpharetta Aviators. River Dragons fan favorite, Jay Croop, and other players from the River Dragons will be at Golden Park for the game.



The mark to beat is a crowd of 3,700. That was the number of people in the stands when the Savannah Bananas came to Columbus. The Chatt-A-Hoots own record for a home crowd is at 3,000. Jay Croop knows how much the Fountain City fans love their home teams, so he thinks it’s time that Columbus owns the record for the largest crowd at their home park.



“I think if our own community’s hold the record I think that’s a big deal. Just knowing that the Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots the record for that for baseball. Instead of another team. You know obviously we had a great time. They put on a great show. But having our home team and having that record is important,” said Croop.



The “Pack the Park” home game is set for Friday, July 15th.