River Dragons New Team Chemistry Fuels Success

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The defending Ignite Cup Champions, the Columbus River Dragons, had to defend their championship with pretty much a brand new roster. In leagues like the FPHL, it’s not uncommon for a roster to have a lot of turnover. However, this version of the River Dragons has come together and Columbus finds themselves towards the top of the rankings in the middle of the season.



The Dragons are boasting a 14-7 overall record ahead of the home game series against the Carolina Thunderbirds. That record currently has Columbus second in the FPHL standings. Head coach Jerome Bechard believes the team chemistry is better this season than last season.



“We were tight last year but nothing like the locker room is here. Every body has a great attitude. We’re pulling the rope the same way. I really do like what we have going,” said Bechard.



River Dragons’ new player Ian White is a witness to the bond among the new and veteran players in the Columbus locker room. White, who has played over 500 games in the NHL, believes this team is ready to hit their stride.



“You know it is just the personnel that we have in there. Everyone bands together and everyone likes each other. We have a lot of fun together so we still have a couple months here to get things dialed in and we should go on a tear here,” said White.



The River Dragons start a five game home stand starting with Carolina on Friday, January 22nd at the Columbus Civic Center.