COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus River Dragons are back on the ice to start the 2023-24 FPHL season, when they travel to Baton Rouge on Thursday night. The Dragons are looking to bounce back from their semifinal exit in the Commissioner’s Cup Semifinals last season. They will return 10 players from last season’s team, while bringing in a fresh class of rookies to comply with the FPHL’s new rule, requiring at least six rookies on the roster.

