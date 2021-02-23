River Dragons Return To The Ice

The wait is finally over for the Columbus River Dragons. Columbus can finally get back on the ice for the FPHL season on Tuesday when they travel to face the Elmira Enforcers. While the puck will finally drop this week the River Dragons have stayed sharp off the ice. There’s nothing quite like playing full speed hockey. The players are excited to finally play with a team that has sky high potential. The ultimate goal remains the same, win a championship for the Fountain City.



“We have a really talented group coming in with a combination of guys from last year. And going up on the road for the first four games is a statement road trip for us. Last year was our first year and now guys have heard about the way we treat players and they heard about our fan base and how into they are. Guys want to play here and win a championship here,” said Jay Croop forward and Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships.



The River Dragons first home game is set for March 4th against the Port Huron Prowlers on March 4th.