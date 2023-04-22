COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The task for the Columbus River Dragons on Friday was pretty simple. Win, and move on to the Division Finals. Lose, and face a winner-take-all Game 3 Saturday Night. There won’t be any need for Saturday action, as the River Dragons scored early and often in their 7-2 win over Motor City to win their Division Semifinal series 2-0. The River Dragons will play the winner between the Carolina Thunderbirds and Port Huron Prowlers in the Division Finals next weekend.

You can catch all the highlights from Game 2 in the video player above.