COLUMBUS (WRBL) – After Carolina took home the Regular Season Continental Division title on the Columbus Civic Center ice a couple of weeks back, the Columbus River Dragons had plans on not letting them celebrate again in the Division Finals. It didn’t take long for the Dragons to establish dominance in their 6-1 win over the Thunderbirds Friday night, giving them a 1-0 lead in the best of 3 series. The series shifts to Carolina on Saturday night, where the River Dragons can punch their ticket to the Commissioner’s Cup Final with a win.

You can catch the highlights of Friday’s 6-1 win in the video player above.