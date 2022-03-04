Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- The Kendrick Cherokees will start a new era in the upcoming 2022 season. Robert Martin Jr. was introduced as the new Cherokees head football coach. Coach Martin, is an Atlanta native and also played college football at Morehouse College.



Throughout most of his coaching career he’s been on the defensive side of the ball. His most recent stop was as the Co-Defensive Coordinator at Griffin High School.

Coach Martin was focused on bringing a culture that centered around discipline and putting academics first.



“Being disciplined, being structured but also at the same time being able to line the kids up correctly. And teach them to understand that school, school is the most important thing for us,” said Coach Martin.

Along with the opportunity to bring new life to a struggling program, he’s excited to give back to the Fountain City.



“I just like the East Columbus community and just being able to give back and serve the community. It’s something that I’ve wanted to give back to the Columbus area. I’m ready to start the challenge. I’m ready for a new era of Kendrick football,” said Martin.