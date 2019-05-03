Sanford Stadium Field Will Be Named After Vince Dooley Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Sandford Stadium is the home of Georgia Bulldogs football, and now UGA will honor one of the school's greatest coaches in history. UGA officials announced on Thursday they will rename the field at Sanford Stadium after former head football coach Vince Dooley.

WRBL Sports spoke with DJ Jones and Dale Williams, two of Coach Dooley's players at the University of Georgia, about the university's decision to honor Coach Dooley this way.