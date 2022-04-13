Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Savannah Bananas World Tour makes a stop at Golden Park on Thursday, April 14th. The wildly popular baseball team from East Georgia will play “Banana Ball” at one of the most historic baseball stadiums in the country. President Jesse Cole and his staff always have some massive plans for every stop on their World Tour, but there are some massive plans for Columbus.



“Tomorrow we are doing 5-10 things that have never happened before in a baseball field. One of them is larger than life. Bigger than anyone has ever seen. I would be shocked if it’s not a viral moment here first in Columbus. We’re also going to have Red Sox Hall of Famer Bill Lee will be starting the game. The “Spaceman” here in Columbus, his first ever start for the Bananas. I would say everyone get here early because there’s going to be some big surprises,” said Cole.



Here are the rules for “Banana Ball”:

1) Every inning counts – The team that scores the most runs in an inning gets a point. The first team to five points wins the game. The inning is over once the home team takes a lead or three outs are recorded on the home team.

2) Two Hour Time Limit

3) No stepping out

4) No bunting

5) Batters can steal 1st base

6) No walks allowed – If a pitcher throws the fourth ball it becomes a Sprint. The hitter will take off sprinting to first while the catcher has to throw the ball around to every defensive player on the field before it becomes live. The hitter can advance to as many bases as he can before the ball becomes live. The ball does not have to touch the catcher or pitcher.

7) 1-on-1 showdown tiebreaker – Each team picks one pitcher and one hitter to face off. The defensive team only has the pitcher and catcher on the field. All other fielders are off the field. If a hitter puts the ball in play, he has to score and make it home to get a point. If the ball is put in play, The pitcher is allowed to chase the ball and throw the ball to the catcher for a play at the plate. If a pitcher strikes him out or gets him out before scoring, he doesn’t get a point. If the batter walks, he can take second base and the hitting team will bring another hitter to the plate.First team to reach 5 points wins. If the score is tied – the first team to keep the other team from scoring wins.

8) No mound visits

9) If a fan catches a foul ball, it’s an out!



First pitch for the Savannah Bananas game at Golden Park are set for 7:00 pm.