Savannah Bananas tickets go on sale soon

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Savannah Bananas are taking their unique brand of baseball to the Fountain City. The Bananas will play a game at Historic Golden Park on April 14th. There’s a priority list for fans to sign up on, and that gives you quicker access to buying tickets, but it already has 3,000 names on it.

The Bananas, who are now lead by former MLB player Eric Brynes, have sold out their home stadium in Savannah for multiple seasons now. The fact that the Bananas can also have this kind of success on the road, shows owner Jesse Cole that people believe in their brand of baseball.



“It’s unbelievable. I think it’s a testament to people looking for something different, looking for fun in baseball. We have over 950,000 followers on Tik Tok. Which is over 250,000 more than any Major League Baseball team. I think it’s because we’re able to have fun. We’re able to do crazy scoring celebrations. Our players run through the crowd. We deliver roses to little girls in the crowd. We will dance non-stop. I think baseball needs the fun,” said Cole.



All tickets for the Savannah Bananas game will be $20.



Here’s a link to join the Savannah Bananas pre-sale list: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/5hdZ1WJ/ColumbusBananaBall