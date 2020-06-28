Savannah Baseball Team Introduces “Banana Ball”

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) - Phenix City will be reopening its Youth Sports Complex Pool. Officials say the pool, located at 1505 5th Street South, will be open starting Saturday, June 27.

Officials say under the guidance of the Statewide Public Health Order (Safer-at-Home Order) amended by Governor Ivey on May 21, 2020, as well as recommendations provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the pool will be reopening using the following safety procedures until further notice: