ELLAVILLE (WRBL) – After a day filled with weather interruptions, Schley County looked to use Wednesday to get hot and punch their ticket to the State Championship series. Unfortunately, Emanuel County Institute had other ideas. The Bulldogs came back from a 3-0 defecit in the 3rd inning to win the completed Game 2 5-3, and sweep the best-of-three series from the Wildcats. You can catch highlights from Wednesday’s action in the video player above, and action from Tuesday below.