Schley County Splits Championship Series
Savannah, GA - The Schley County Wildcats are back in the GHSA Class 1A Championship Series for the 3rd time in 5 years. In this year's championship series it's a rematch of the 2017 GHSA Championship game with the Wildcats squaring off against Gordon Lee. The Trojans are looking to win back-to-back championships after winning the 2018 State Title.
The opening game of the series Gordon Lee's pitching kept the Schley County bats quiet. The Trojans shut out the Wildcats 2-0 and Schley County also lost one of their best players at the end of the game. In the bottom of the 7th inning, Schley County senior Ashton Goodin runs over the Godron Lee catcher. The Trojans catcher held onto the ball and the umpire tossed Goodin from the game and is disqualified from the rest of the Championship Series.
Schley County had to win game two to keep their season alive. The Wildcats offense woke up later Monday evening. The Ellaville boys scored in the top of the first after a wild pitch then later on Dylan Thomas hit a 2-RBI double to extend the Wildcats lead 3-1. Lorne Barineau had another gutsy complete game performace in game two and had big back-to-back strikeouts to seal Schley County's 3-2 win.
Game 3 of the GHSA Championship series is set for Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Savannah, Georgia.
