Auburn’s Quarterback Battle Still Close

Auburn, Al – Auburn announced that Andy Burcham will be the new Voice of the Tigers, but they still don’t have a solid choice for their starting quarterback in the season opener. Redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood and true freshman Bo Nix are the front runners for the starting spot.

Auburn’s season opener against Oregon is just over two weeks away but the Auburn receivers believe this race is still very tight between Nix and Gatewood.

“I’m going to be honest with you. They both sling that thing. There’s no real difference between them and they’ve got incredible arms. They’re both smart and both being young props to both of them are being able to come in and learn the offense really quickly and just perform at a high level,” said senior Wide Receiver Sal Cannella.

“To be honest with you they both look good. Sometimes I don’t even know who’s back there. Like I run a route and come off the field and ask ‘who was quarterback?’ So they look really good,” said junior Wide Receiver Marquis McClain

Auburn kicks off their season in Texas against the Oregon Ducks on August 31st.