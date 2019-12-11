Chad Morris Becomes Auburn’s Offensive Coordinator

Chad Morris will take his talents from Fayetteville to The Plains. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Chad Morris will become the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn. Despite his rough stretch at Arkansas, Morris spent the last 10 years as one of the top offensive minds in college football. In his career he has led three programs to the be in the top 10 in the FBS in scoring average.

“I’m super excited to have Chad Morris join our staff at Auburn. He’s a tremendous offensive mind who has had success with several top-ranked offenses during his time in the college ranks. I’ve known Chad for almost 20 years and he is a tireless worker and a perfectionist. He is a great addition to our program and I look forward to him helping Auburn win championships!”

Morris’ offensive scheme increased the team’s scoring output from 128th the year before his arrival into the nation’s eighth-highest scoring offense (40.1) in 2017. The 2017 Mustangs were one of just two FBS teams that featured a 3,000-yard passer, 1000-yard rusher and multiple 1,000-yard receivers.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Malzahn’s staff at Auburn. I’ve known Gus since the early 2000s and consider him a dear friend and someone that helped me get into the profession at the college level. I’ve admired the success he’s had at each of his stops and look forward to adding to the success that he, his staff and the players have built. We are excited about joining the Auburn family.”