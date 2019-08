BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive back Derek Stingley have been making noise during the Tigers 2019 fall camp, and a couple of LSU players are seeing a high potential for both in the 2019 season.

“Ja’Marr Chase is a very impressive receiver. Just all the things he can do, his body make up. He’s a very athletic guy. He’s someone when I go against I make sure to know where he’s at because he’s always a touchdown threat,” LSU Safety Jacoby Stevens says.