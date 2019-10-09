Auburn RB JaTarvious Whitlow out 4-6 weeks with knee injury

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Auburn starting tailback JaTarvious Whitlow sustained a knee injury in the Tigers’ loss to Florida.
Tigers coach Gus Malzahn says Whitlow had a procedure on Tuesday and is expected to miss four to six weeks.
Whitlow has rushed for 544 yards and seven touchdowns for the 12th-ranked Tigers, the second-highest total in the Southeastern Conference.
Auburn has an open date this week after the 24-13 loss to No. 7 Florida.
Whitlow could return in time to play against No. 3 Georgia on Nov. 16.
His absence will likely lead to increased roles for Kam Martin and Shaun Shivers. Martin has run for 174 yards and Shivers has gained 144.