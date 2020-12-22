Multiple Reports: Auburn hiring Bryan Harsin as Head Coach

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The search for a head coach for Auburn Football may be nearing an end.
Boise State University Head Coach Bryan Harsin has been reportedly tapped to fill the head coach position at Auburn University, according to multiple outlets.
The school has yet to officially comment.
Harsin is 69-19 in seven seasons as the head coach of the Broncos and won Mountain West titles in 2014, 2017 and 2019.
Harsin would replace former Head Coach Gus Malzahn. Auburn announced the firing of Malzahn on Dec. 13. Malzahn served as Auburn’s head coach for eight seasons.