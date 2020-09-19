SEC announces roster, positional guidelines for cancellations

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The SEC football season will kick off in one week, and on Friday the conference released its game cancellation and postponement policies, setting a minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship athletes to compete.

The policy also states a minimum number of scholarship players at specific positions, including seven offensive linemen (with one center), one quarterback and four defensive linemen.

Teams will be able compete with fewer players available if they choose to do so.

If there are other reasons for why a school cannot compete, it can request a postponement or cancellation outside of the scholarship and position minimums.

The final decisions for requests will be determined by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

Every SEC team is set to play a 10-game conference-only schedule this year. Every team will play all six divisional opponents, per usual, but will also now play four teams from the opposite division.

The SEC will start its season on September 26th.