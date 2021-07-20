SEC Media Days 2021: Day 2 live blog

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — SEC Media Days are underway in Hoover.
Media from around the Southeast are gathered at the Wynfrey Hotel through Thursday to hear from SEC coaches and players ahead of the 2021 football season and CBS 42 is here to bring you the latest.
SEC Media Days 2021: Day 1 Recap
On deck for Tuesday is Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Tennessee’s Josh Heupel.
LIVE BLOG:
3:26 p.m. :
—
3:16 p.m. :
—
2:00 p.m. : Kentucky’s Bob Stoops on a 9 game conference schedule:
—
11:48 a.m. : New Volunteers football Coach Josh Heupel spoke on the wins and losses of the transfer portal
—
11:28 a.m. : Georgia’s DT Jordan Davis got a chance to poke fun at Coach Kirby Smart having Quavo’s phone number during his time at the podium.
—
10:14 a.m. :
—
10:00 a.m. : Coach Smart spoke on how he sees JT Daniels as comparable to Joe Burrow and Mac Jones, the two previous CFB Playoff Championship QBs.
—
9:57 a.m. : Georgia’s Kirby Smart spoke about his humbling experience this summer traveling with his kids’ sports teams
2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
TUESDAY, July 20
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
WEDNESDAY, July 21
Alabama – Nick Saban
Mississippi State – Mike Leach
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
THURSDAY, July 22
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Auburn – Bryan Harsin
Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz