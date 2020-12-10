WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live Week 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Kayla Anderson and correspondents from around the southeast get you ready for the final weekend of the regular season for some teams in the SEC on Southeastern Stream Live!

It’s been a very rocky few weeks on Rocky Top. After starting the season 2-0, Tennessee has lost 6 straight, all by 10 or more points. The Vols are set to take on in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville.

The SEC Championship matchup for next weekend has already been set – Alabama vs. Florida. Both teams are in action this weekend and are favored by double digits. See how the Crimson Tide preparing for Arkansas this weekend before their showdown with the Gators in Atlanta.

Georgia travels to Missouri in the SEC’s only showdown between two ranked opponents this weekend. Mizzou has been one of the biggest surprises in the SEC this year, can the Tigers keep their momentum going against the Bulldogs?

And travel down to Gainesville to Get to Know Dan Mullen as he gets his Gators ready for LSU before the team’s date with Alabama in the SEC Championship.

You can catch all this, and reports from every SEC school, on Southeastern Stream LIVE on this post today at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST.