WEB EXTRA: Does Alabama Deserve To Be #1?

The new AP Top 25 Polls were released over the weekend and the Alabama Crimson Tide are ranked as the #1 team in the nation. The former top team was Clemson but after a close win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, who are not ranked, the Tigers slipped to the second spot behind the tide.

Heading into week 6 of the college football regular these teams are in the top 10 according to the National AP Poll:

#1 Alabama

#2 Clemson

#3 Georgia

#4 Ohio State

#5 LSU

#6 Oklahoma

#7 Auburn

#8 Wisconsin

#9 Notre Dame

#10 Florida

