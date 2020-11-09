Auburn vs. Mississippi State game postponed due to COVID-19

The game has been tentatively rescheduled for December 12th.

by: Robby Baker

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Auburn Tigers vs. Mississippi State game scheduled for November 14th has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The SEC said in a statement, the decision to postpone the game was made following positive COVID-19 tests within the Mississippi State program.

