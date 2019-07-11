WRBL Travels To 2019 SEC Football Media Days

The 2019 SEC Football Media Days is here and WRBL Sports will be on the ground in Hoover, Alabama to be on your side and give you the coverage from your favorite SEC Teams. The News 3 sports team of Rex Castillo and Justin Holbrock will talk with the head coaches, players and the fans who made the trip up to Hoover about their expectations for the upcoming 2019 football season.

Here are some of the big questions we’ll ask each team.

Auburn

Who will become the Tigers new starting quarterback after Jarrett Stidham left for the NFL?

How can Gus Malzahn lead Auburn to a better season after a disappointing 2018?

Will the Tigers defense have to carry Auburn this year with such a young offense?

Alabama

Now that Jalen Hurts transferred to Oklahoma can Tua Tagovailoa lead the Crimson Tide back to the title game on his own?

10 Alabama players were taken in the NFL draft, can the Tide reload yet again?

After dropping a second National Title to the Clemson Tigers what will Alabama have to do to add their 18th National Championship?

Georgia

Is this the year that Jake Fromm can lead the Bulldogs to a National Championship?

What will the Dawgs offense look like without rising star Jerimiah Holloman off the roster and key players moving to the NFL?

Can the Georgia defense still be dominant without guys like Deandre Baker, D’Andre Walker and Johnathan Ledbetter?

Of course we’ll also catch up with former Opelika Bulldog and current South Carolina Gamecock quarterback Jake Bentley. Follow the link for all our coverage during the 2019 SEC Football Media Days.