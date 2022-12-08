Congratulations to all of the following athletes on signing college scholarships:
Glenwood School (All Baseball)
- Lane Griggs – Enterprise State Community College
- Lukas Holman – Huntingdon College
- Jacob Page – Central Alabama Community College
Smiths Station High School
- Jackson Williams – Golf – Northeast Mississippi Community College
- Khristian Hill – Baseball – Enterprise State Community College
- Jacob Middleton – Baseball – Wallace Community College, Dothan
- Hannah Mounce – Softball – Georgia Highlands College
- Aliya Wallace – Softball – Enterprise State Community College
Central High School
- Bri Murray – Softball – Northwest Florida Community College