Congratulations to all of the following athletes on signing college scholarships:

Glenwood School (All Baseball)

Lane Griggs – Enterprise State Community College

Lukas Holman – Huntingdon College

Jacob Page – Central Alabama Community College

Smiths Station High School

Jackson Williams – Golf – Northeast Mississippi Community College

Khristian Hill – Baseball – Enterprise State Community College

Jacob Middleton – Baseball – Wallace Community College, Dothan

Hannah Mounce – Softball – Georgia Highlands College

Aliya Wallace – Softball – Enterprise State Community College

Central High School