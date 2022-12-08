Congratulations to all of the following athletes on signing college scholarships:

Glenwood School (All Baseball)

  • Lane Griggs – Enterprise State Community College
  • Lukas Holman – Huntingdon College
  • Jacob Page – Central Alabama Community College

Smiths Station High School

  • Jackson Williams – Golf – Northeast Mississippi Community College
  • Khristian Hill – Baseball – Enterprise State Community College
  • Jacob Middleton – Baseball – Wallace Community College, Dothan
  • Hannah Mounce – Softball – Georgia Highlands College
  • Aliya Wallace – Softball – Enterprise State Community College

Central High School

  • Bri Murray – Softball – Northwest Florida Community College