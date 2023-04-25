(WRBL) – Both the Shaw Raiders and Lagrange Grangers were able to take down their opponents in the first round of the Class 4A GHSA playoffs. As for Shaw, they swept Spalding in a best of three matchup. It was a close affair in the first game, as the Raiders won 3 – 1. The second game was a different story as the Raiders’ offense showed up big, winning 12 – 2. Lagrange won their first game 10 – 2 against Burke County. In game 2, Lagrange would pull away as they went onto win 14 – 2. These two will match up in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, April 29.