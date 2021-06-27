Shedrick Dixon Football Camp aiming to help the next generation while honoring a legacy

The Chattahoochee Valley has long been a home for athletes that have gone on to become players at the highest levels of sports. And many times, those athletes come back home to pay it forward, and Saturday was no different.

The inaugural Shedrick Dixon Summer Football Camp was held Saturday at the Ladonia Sports Complex. Children from 5th to 12th grade were able to come out and learn from coaches and players from the high school level all the way to the NFL. Former Carver Tiger and current Cleveland Browns Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard was the keynote speaker. Hubbard is the cousin of Dixon, who was tragically killed in a shooting in 2010. For Hubbard, as well as Dixon’s brother and sister, the camp was able to not only provide the community with a chance to better themselves on the field, but more importantly, to honor and grow the legacy of Shedrick.

Most importantly, that’s my family. It has a real, real cause to it. My cousin passed away, and this is something we want to do for the community to give back. Chris Hubbard, Cleveland Browns

Seeing the coaches out here, giving back, that have played high school ball, some went to college and some went to the next level, to the NFL and CFL. And to inspire the kids, to teach them and to grow. Toby Dixon, Shedrick’s Brother

Today has been awesome. To know that people came out here to support his cause, I know for a fact he’s smiling from heaven above, because this is his honor, his legacy we’re living for him. Cicely Abron, Shedrick’s Sister

Shedrick Dixon was a member of the 1993 football and track state championship teams at Central High School in Phenix City. The camp was put on by the Shedrick Dixon Educational Foundation, the foundation created in his memory three years ago. For more information on the foundation, click here to go to their Facebook page.