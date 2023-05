COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Hardaway High School hosted a signing for four athletes committing to their future colleges. Muhammud Jackson committed to Manchester University, pursuing Football. Jonathan Burke committed to Rust College for Baseball. Jordan Askew is headed to East Georgia State College, as she will be joining the basketball team. Lastly, Amani Rosa committed to Andrew College for soccer.

Congrats to all four Hardaway Hawks!

You can hear their interviews in the video player above.