HAMILTON (WRBL) – Congratulations to the following Harris County student-athletes on signing their Letters of Intent on Thursday:
- Belle Rodriguez: Trevecca Nazarene University Cheerleading
- Mikayla Best: Milligan University Swimming
- CJ Cameron: Thomas University Basketball
- Andrew Korytoski: Western Carolina Golf
- Grant Reynolds: Brewton Parker Golf
- Canyon Meeks: Chattahoochee Valley Community College Baseball
- Logan Willis: LaGrange College Baseball
- Janyee Malcolm: Point University Soccer
- Belle Seward: Reinhardt University Soccer
- Kennedi Vowell: LaGrange College Soccer
- Cason Knotts: Truett McConnell Soccer
- Aaron McCrory: King University Soccer
- Reese Wise: Reinhardt University Soccer
- Drew Renner: LaGrange College Soccer