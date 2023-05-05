HAMILTON (WRBL) – Congratulations to the following Harris County student-athletes on signing their Letters of Intent on Thursday:

  • Belle Rodriguez: Trevecca Nazarene University Cheerleading
  • Mikayla Best: Milligan University Swimming
  • CJ Cameron: Thomas University Basketball
  • Andrew Korytoski: Western Carolina Golf
  • Grant Reynolds: Brewton Parker Golf
  • Canyon Meeks: Chattahoochee Valley Community College Baseball
  • Logan Willis: LaGrange College Baseball
  • Janyee Malcolm: Point University Soccer
  • Belle Seward: Reinhardt University Soccer
  • Kennedi Vowell: LaGrange College Soccer
  • Cason Knotts: Truett McConnell Soccer
  • Aaron McCrory: King University Soccer
  • Reese Wise: Reinhardt University Soccer
  • Drew Renner: LaGrange College Soccer