COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to all of the students from Northside High School who signed letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers in college.
- Mya Giles, Girls Basketball, Trinity Valley Community College
- Jyrine Stewart, Football, Mercer University
- Eric Cowling Jr., Football, Morehouse College
- Khameron Hill, Football, Huntingdon College
- Ashton Wilson, Football, Mount Saint Joseph University
- Kean’dra Davis, Football, Carthage College
- Jabare Holmes, Wresting, Huntingdon College
You can hear from all of the signees in full below.