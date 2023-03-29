COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to all of the students from Northside High School who signed letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers in college.

Mya Giles, Girls Basketball, Trinity Valley Community College

Jyrine Stewart, Football, Mercer University

Eric Cowling Jr., Football, Morehouse College

Khameron Hill, Football, Huntingdon College

Ashton Wilson, Football, Mount Saint Joseph University

Kean’dra Davis, Football, Carthage College

Jabare Holmes, Wresting, Huntingdon College

You can hear from all of the signees in full below.