COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to all of the students from Northside High School who signed letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers in college.

  • Mya Giles, Girls Basketball, Trinity Valley Community College
  • Jyrine Stewart, Football, Mercer University
  • Eric Cowling Jr., Football, Morehouse College
  • Khameron Hill, Football, Huntingdon College
  • Ashton Wilson, Football, Mount Saint Joseph University
  • Kean’dra Davis, Football, Carthage College
  • Jabare Holmes, Wresting, Huntingdon College

You can hear from all of the signees in full below.