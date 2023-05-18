COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to these Northside student-athletes on signing scholarships Wednesday:

  • Alayna Helmer, volleyball,  Point University  
  • Leah Prather, flag football, Point University  
  • Huda Sayedzada, soccer, Columbus State University  
  • Bradford Bush, baseball, Enterprise State Community College  
  • Colton Masse, baseball, Gulf Coast Community College  
  • Cayden Slocumb, baseball, Chattahoochee Valley Community College  
  • Sam Whitt, tennis, LaGrange College  
  • Ah’mmad Corbett, football, LaGrange College
  • Olivia Cosby, track & field, Wingate University
  • Kennedy Coleman, track & field, Olivet Nazarene University
  • Lamaesia Kendrick – track and field Livingstone College 

You can watch our coverage in the video player above, and full interviews below. The interviews are in the order shown above.