COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to these Northside student-athletes on signing scholarships Wednesday:
- Alayna Helmer, volleyball, Point University
- Leah Prather, flag football, Point University
- Huda Sayedzada, soccer, Columbus State University
- Bradford Bush, baseball, Enterprise State Community College
- Colton Masse, baseball, Gulf Coast Community College
- Cayden Slocumb, baseball, Chattahoochee Valley Community College
- Sam Whitt, tennis, LaGrange College
- Ah’mmad Corbett, football, LaGrange College
- Olivia Cosby, track & field, Wingate University
- Kennedy Coleman, track & field, Olivet Nazarene University
- Lamaesia Kendrick – track and field Livingstone College
