Smart apologizes for using expletive after win over Auburn

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Georgia coach Kirby Smart talks to his players during a timeout in the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has apologized for using an expletive after his team’s victory over Auburn, which sent the No. 4 Bulldogs to the Southeastern Conference championship game for the third year in a row.

Smart began his regularly scheduled news conference Monday by saying he was disappointed in himself for his choice of words in the wake of a 21-14 victory over the Tigers.

The comment came when Smart was asked by a reporter what he told his players after they clinched another SEC East title. He replied, “I told them, ‘How ’bout them f—ing Dogs,’ that’s what I told them.”

Smart said. “That’s not indicative of who I want to be or what I stand for, and you know you messed up when you get home to your wife and … you won the game, but she’s more upset at something you said.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories