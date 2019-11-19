Smart apologizes for using expletive after win over Auburn

Georgia coach Kirby Smart talks to his players during a timeout in the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has apologized for using an expletive after his team’s victory over Auburn, which sent the No. 4 Bulldogs to the Southeastern Conference championship game for the third year in a row.

Smart began his regularly scheduled news conference Monday by saying he was disappointed in himself for his choice of words in the wake of a 21-14 victory over the Tigers.

The comment came when Smart was asked by a reporter what he told his players after they clinched another SEC East title. He replied, “I told them, ‘How ’bout them f—ing Dogs,’ that’s what I told them.”

Smart said. “That’s not indicative of who I want to be or what I stand for, and you know you messed up when you get home to your wife and … you won the game, but she’s more upset at something you said.”